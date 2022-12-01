Video Resurfaces Of GloRilla Working At Fast Food Joint Before Rap Stardom

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An old clip of CMG/Interscope Records artist GloRilla working at a fast food restaurant caught users’ attention on TikTok.

A TikTok user found an old video of GloRilla’s humble beginnings before her single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became a huge hit.

The clip featured GloRilla in her days working at a fast food restaurant. The CMG rapper was seen joking around while taking an order from a customer.

Earlier this year, GloRilla experienced a meteoric rise when her song “F.N.F.” went viral. The track’s success helped her land a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint and Interscope Records.

Since then, GloRilla scored another hit by collaborating with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2.” The Memphis-bred rapper also dropped a new EP titled Anyways, Life’s Great… as her major label debut.

GloRilla stopped by the Breakfast Club to promote her EP on Wednesday (November 30). During the interview, she talked about the unexpected male fan base she’s developed.

“I actually know a lot of dudes [who] don’t listen to female rap,” she said. “So, when I start hearing a lot of ‘em say they be listening to me, it just warms my heart. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Y’all be listening to me?’ And I be talking s### about them!”

Check out the rising star’s entire interview with the Breakfast Club below.