Vin Diesel Accused Of Assaulting Woman And Then Masturbating

Accusations against Vin Diesel for alleged sexual battery surfaced after his former assistant filed a lawsuit against the actor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI6eAFH-rY0Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery by his former assistant. Asta Jonasson filed a lawsuit against the “Fast and Furious” actor in which she claimed he forced himself on her in his suite at the St. Regis hotel in Atlanta, Georgia in September 2010.

Jonasson, who was hired to be Diesel’s assistant while he filmed “Fast Five,” claimed the incident occurred after all the women he had brought back from a nightclub left his suite and they were alone.

Diesel allegedly “grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed,” according to reports. She allegedly asked him to stop, escaped his grasp and waited by the front door of the suite. The 56-year-old actor allegedly began to g#### her breasts and kiss her chest, despite her asking him to stop.

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the legal action reads. “But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

When Diesel allegedly tried to pull down her underwear, Jonasson screamed and ran down the hallway toward the bathroom. She claimed he then pinned her to the wall, placed her hand on his penis and masturbated. Hours after the alleged incident, Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and the president of his One Race production company, allegedly called Jonasson and fired her after less than two weeks of employment.

In addition to sexual battery, the former assistant is also suing for discrimination based on sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

Diesel, real name Mark Sinclair, has yet to address the allegations.