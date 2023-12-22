Vin Diesel Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A woman accuses the ‘Fast Five’ star of forcing himself on her and then masturbating.

Vin Diesel faces a sexual battery lawsuit. His former assistant, Asta Jonasson, claims the actor assaulted her in 2010. Diesel’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement about those accusations.

“Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety,” Freedman stated. “This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

Asta Jonasson filed her lawsuit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. The 2022 law established a one-year window for plaintiffs to sue alleged abusers even if the statute of limitations has expired.

According to court documents, Jonasson alleges Vin Diesel (born Mark Sinclair) assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel suite during the filming of the Fast Five movie. She accuses the star of motion pictures such as XXX and Find Me Guilty of groping and kissing her without consent.

Asta Jonasson also claimed Vin Diesel forced her to touch his penis before he began masturbating. In addition, she suggests Diesel’s sister fired her hours after the assault allegedly took place.

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” Asta Jonasson’s lawsuit reads.