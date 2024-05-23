Vince Staples Addresses Future Of His Netflix Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“The Vince Staples Show” premiered on Netflix in February. The streaming service only ordered one season of the series.

Vince Staples is still waiting on Netflix to order a second season of The Vince Staples Show. The West Coast rapper discussed the show’s reception and its uncertain future in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m grateful,” Staples said. “I got to do something that isn’t really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I’m just trying some new things. So, I’m very happy that people embraced it, and we’ll see how they feel about it moving forward. We’re still trying to see what’s going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium.”

Staples encouraged fans to click the “Double Thumbs Up” button for the show on Netflix to help the series get renewed. He told Rolling Stone he was surprised to see lots of positive reviews and feedback since he admittedly has a niche audience.

“I don’t really make things that people [enjoy] like that, just to be honest,” he said. “I think I have a niche fan base. I’ve never had an extreme level of success. So, I’m always open to people not liking something or it not [being digested] right. I was honestly surprised by the way that it was received. But, yeah, man, I just feel like this show went very well, and especially for first-time writing, first-time producing, first-time starring in all of these things, I’m grateful for that.”

The Vince Staples Show premiered on Netflix in February. The series was executive produced by Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s Black-ish.

While the Netflix show’s future remains in limbo, Staples fans will hear his new album Dark Times on Friday (May 24). The project is his final release for Def Jam and the follow-up to 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart.