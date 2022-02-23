Vince Staples Declares No Rapper Is Bigger Than Snoop Dogg

Do you agree with the North Long Beach emcee’s take on the Hip Hop legend?

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. has been a pop culture icon for four decades. From music to television to movies to video games to social media, the Long Beach native continues to keep the public entertained.

With over 35 million albums sold worldwide, Snoop Dogg is an international superstar. Fellow Long Beach-raised rhymer Vince Staples believes the D-O-DOUBLE-G is undeniably the most famous rap star of all time.

Vince Staples spoke with Ebro Darden for the Black History Month episode of Apple Music’s The Message. The conversation included Staples sharing his thoughts on the Doggystyle album creator.

“Snoop Dogg has always been the biggest rapper, as far as brand and namesake, to me at least. You can argue, people are equal, but you can’t argue nobody’s bigger than Snoop Dogg,” said Staples. “He got the Martha Stewart show cracking right now, and nobody’s saying ‘who is that?’ when they’re watching the show.”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party premiered on VH1 in 2016. In addition, Snoop Dogg served as a judge on season one of TBS’s Go-Big Show. He also starred on reality-based TV shows such as Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood and Coach Snoop.

As a recording artist, Snoop Dogg released the classic album, Doggystyle, which hosts the hit singles “What’s My Name?” and “Gin and Juice.” The 4x-Platinum Doggystyle re-entered the Billboard 200 chart this week at #142 following Snoop’s Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance.

The Snoop Dogg discography also includes the multi-Platinum Tha Doggfather and Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told as well as the Platinum-certified No Limit Top Dogg, Tha Last Meal, Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss, and R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta.

Snoop Dogg recently released BODR (Bacc On Death Row) on February 11 through Death Row Records. That 18-track project features Nas, T.I., Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Uncle Murda, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Duval, and more.

Vince Staples is preparing to let loose his fourth studio LP, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, in the near future. The Mustard-produced “Magic” single arrived on Valentine’s Day. “Magic” has already amassed more than 1.4 million streams on Spotify.