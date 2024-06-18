Virginia Rapper 23 Brazy Arrested For 10-Year-Boy’s Death After Months On The Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

23 Brazy allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy and injured a 37-year-old man in 2023. U.S. Marshals spent months searching for her.

Authorities apprehended 23 Brazy, a rapper accused of killing a 10-year-old boy, in Virginia on Tuesday (June 18). The arrest ended a 10-month search by the U.S. Marshals Service, which was offering a $20,000 reward for information that led to her capture.

23 Brazy, whose real name is Tashawnda Nicole Drayton, allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy and injured a 37-year-old man in an August 2023 shooting in Franklin. Police said four people, including 23 Brazy, went to the older victim’s house on August 9, 2023. An altercation led to the rapper firing gunshots, which hit the 10-year-old boy and the 37-year-old man.

The child died from his injuries at a local hospital. The older victim survived the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested 23 Brazy in Boykins, a town about 15 minutes away from Franklin. Authorities said a relative was hiding her.

23 Brazy was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

According to 13NewsNow, 23 Brazy was out on bail at the time of the shooting. She was previously charged with grand larceny, conspiracy attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.