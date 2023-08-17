Norfolk Rapper 23 Brazy Wanted By U.S. Marshalls For Allegedly Murdering A 10-year-old

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A warrant has been issued for the femcee’s arrest.

The Department of Justice has issued a press release looking for a Virginia-based rapper who’s suspected of murdering a 10-year-old child. The rapper, whose real name is Tashawnda Nicole Drayton but goes by 23 Brazy, has been linked to the fatal shooting of a little boy in Franklin, Virginia.

The aspiring artist has only 139 subscribers on her YouTube channel with an overall total of 19,229 views since launching it in 2020.

According to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, she’s currently on the run in an effort to evade punishment for the crime. Drayton is said to have also injured an adult male at the time she shot to the death the elementary school student.

Authorities are looking to charge her with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts), use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

Marshals have dropped a description of 23 Brazy and asked the public to be on alert to help find her. Drayton is described as an African-American woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities says she is about 5’11” and weighs around 250 pounds. They believe she is easily identifiable as she has a tattoo reading “only loyalty” above her left eyebrow and “23 Brazy” in red ink on her forehead. Marshalls also add that she has several tattoos on her face, neck, and on both her arms and hands.

Law enforcement wants anyone with any information regarding her location to please get in touch with authorities or reach out to the Franklin-Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. Alternatively, the public is encouraged to provide tips using the USMS Tips app. The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to her apprehension.