Vivek Ramaswamy “Bummed” After Eminem Made Him Stop Using “Lose Yourself” For Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The wife said the rapper’s decision “was a bummer.”

It seems Eminem broke the heart of a GOP presidential hopeful. Millennial politician Vivek Ramaswamy was allegedly “bummed” when the Detroit rap icon told him he could no longer use his Oscar-winning song, “Lose Yourself,” during his presidential campaign.

As previously reported, the young politician tapped into his inner child and busted a rhyme to show off at the Iowa State Fair.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, the 38-year-old’s wife, Apoorva, stated neither her husband or his team were the ones who played the song during his “Fair-Side Chats” with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“For what it’s worth, Vivek and the campaign didn’t turn on the music,” she said. “It was from the folks of Iowa who turned on the music so there was nearly nothing for us to cease and desist from.”

She went on to share how Eminem’s decision impacted her husband.

“He loves that song, so it was a bummer,” she said. “But that’s not at all an important part of this.”

In the interview, the mother of three asked if there was something that she would change from her husband’s campaign if she were running. She joked, “Certainly I would not rap as much as he does.”