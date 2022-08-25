Vivica A. Fox And Jada Pinkett Smith No Longer Speak Thanks To Will Smith

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vivica A. Fox revealed she is no longer on speaking terms with Jada Pinkett Smith After she criticized Will Smith’s shocking behavior at the Oscars.

While speaking to People, Vivica, 58, was asked for her reaction to Will’s return to public life after the infamous incident, where she admitted she hasn’t had contact with the married stars.

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” she explained of their silence towards her.

“Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions, and he apologized.”

Vivica, who starred alongside Will in “Independence Day” and Jada in “Set It Off,” previously spoke about the slap and the resulting backlash on “The Wendy Williams Show,” addressing Jada’s comments on the incident during her “Red Table Talk” series.

Jada had said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both.”

To which Vivica responded by saying she “wished that we could have had a little bit more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part.”