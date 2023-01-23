Vivica A. Fox Pushes For Quentin Tarantino To Make ‘Kill Bill 3’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Do you want to see another installment in the 2000s-era movie franchise?

The Kill Bill film series has experienced a cultural revival lately thanks, in part, to SZA’s “Kill Bill” single off the SOS album. Veteran actress Vivica A. Fox appeared in filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill movie as well as the “Kill Bill” music video.

Will all of the attention surrounding Kill Bill at the moment entice Quentin Tarantino to make a third installment in his martial arts franchise? Apparently, Vivica A. Fox hopes that is the case.

Variety caught up with Fox for an interview. The 58-year-old Cocktails With Queens panelist publicly pushed for Tarantino to make Kill Bill: Volume 3, even though her character died in the original Kill Bill.

Could Moviegoers See Copperhead Return In A Flashback Scene?

“People are hungry for Kill Bill 3, so Quentin, let’s go!” said Vivica A. Fox. When directly asked if the two-time Academy Award-winning screenwriter should make another sequel, Fox replied, “Absolutely, I’ve been waiting.”

She also added, “They said it’s going to be my daughter growing up. I know [Tarantino will] figure out some kind of way. I’m gonna be in a flashback… I’d love to work with Quentin, and I’d love to work with Uma [Thurman] again.”

2003’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2004’s Kill Bill: Volume 2 starred Uma Thurman as the revenge-seeking The Bride in the lead role. Vivica A. Fox played Vernita Green (aka Copperhead) in both Tarantino-directed motion pictures.

Vivica A. Fox Is A Veteran Of Music Videos, Movies & TV Shows

SZA recruited Vivica A. Fox for a cameo as Vernita Green in the recently released “Kill Bill” visual. The Carter Lang and Rob Bisel-produced track has already peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Vivica A. Fox also appeared in music videos by Foxy Brown, Brian McKnight, B2K, 50 Cent, and other recording artists. In addition to both Kill Bill films, Fox can be seen in other movies such as Independence Day, Set It Off, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Two Can Play That Game.

Furthermore, her television experience includes stints on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. Vivica A. Fox won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for the Lifetime program 1-800-Missing.