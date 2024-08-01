Vybz Kartel Celebrates Release As Celebrities Welcome Him Home After 13 Years In Prison 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vybz Kartel is celebrating his release from prison and so are his fellow artists who took to social media to welcome him home.

Vybz Kartel enjoyed a champagne celebration following his dramatic release from prison after serving 13 years behind bars.

Celebrations rang out worldwide after the Jamaican dancehall artiste and his co-accused were released from prison on Wednesday (July 31).

Vybz was whisked away from the Tower Street Correctional Facility in Kingston, Jamaica with his fiancée Sidem Ozturk. He sent a message to the youth urging them to stay out of trouble.

He later took to social media to share a glimpse of his first hours as a free man in well over a decade. Vybz posted a video of him and his fiancée sipping champagne and sharing a kiss in the limo.

“Am out!” he captioned his post. “Me and WIFEY.”

Am out! Me and WIFEY 🍾 pic.twitter.com/UeChSH33Wt — Vybz Kartel (@Vybz_Official) July 31, 2024

☺️ Badmind how yuh feel? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YMe82qCNcj — Vybz Kartel (@Vybz_Official) August 1, 2024

Vybz Kartel was released after the Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-defendants for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Meanwhile, celebrities and fans flocked to social media to celebrate the return of the “World Boss.”

Drake took to his Instagram Stories with a selfie wearing a “free Vybz” shirt.

Cardi B and Bobby Shmurda both celebrated the news, posting videos vibing to his music.

Stefflon Don paid tribute on Instagram. “The reason why many of us artist are here today the BLUEPRINT,” she wrote. “@vybzkartel1 Worl BBC BOSSSSSSSS Welcome home !!!!!!!!!!”

Fellow Jamaican artiste Spice also shared her reaction to learning the news after stepping off a flight.

“Just land to the best news ever,” she declared. “AFTER chanting “FREE WORLD BOSS” for 13 years the Boss is finally “FREE” @vybzkartel Welcome back.”