Wack 100 Claims Bobby Shmurda’s Disco Dancing Is “Losing The Streets”

Wack 100 pulled no punches while discussing Bobby Shmurda’s career.

In a conversation on the Clubhouse app, the rap manager offered a harsh assessment of Bobby Shmurda. Wack 100 criticized the Epic Records artist’s actions since getting out of prison, including his penchant for dancing.

“I’ma be real, I don’t know what kind of fans he got,” he said regarding Bobby Shmurda. “He really ain’t proven product. He only had one song.”

Wack 100 continued, “And I think he f##### up by what he should’ve dropped. When that n#### got out, he was supposed to let something go … I don’t know what he was thinking running round – like, he’s supposed to drop before [NBA] All-Star Weekend [or] something.”

LESSON : NEVER STOP DANCING NO MATTER WHAT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iTL6h3JVdQ — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) January 15, 2022

In the eyes of Wack 100, Bobby Shmurda didn’t capitalize on his post-prison release buzz. The industry veteran also had an issue with the drill rapper’s dancing.

“He might have waited too long,” Wack 100 said. “I think the n#### gonna go double wood. On top of that, he losing the streets with all this disco money dancing he doing.”

Over the past year, Bobby Shmurda’s dance moves have often been mocked on social media. But last month, Cardi B defended his dancing on Twitter.

“Y’all really be trying Bobby cause he be dancing,” she wrote. “And no lie when I used to do visits in Rikers Bobby & Rowdy were always in OBC solitary confinement cause they was really getting it rockin. Them boys ain’t punked out in jail really stood on their s### unlike a lot of rappers.”

Listen to Wack 100’s differing opinion below.