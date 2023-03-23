Wack 100 Shows Support For “Good Guy” 6ix9ine Following Brutal Attack 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 said what happened to Tekashi 6ix9ine was “unfortunate,” but the savage beating was not “about his so called street situation.”

Wack 100 is speaking up for Tekashi 6ix9ine after the controversial rapper was seriously injured in a beatdown earlier this week.

6ix9ine was at a South Florida LA Fitness when he was suddenly set upon by several men. The controversial rapper was rushed to hospital after being beaten in the brutal attack, which left his face covered in wounds. He also reportedly suffered extensive injuries, including a blood clot in his eye and multiple fractured ribs.

Wack 100, who’s typically outspoken on anything rap-related, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 22) to show his support for The Brooklyn-based artist.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to 6ix9ine,” Wack 100 began his post “He’s a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isn’t about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed and posted themselves will remember this day for years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #staydangerous & don’t hesitate.”

Wack 100 Wishes 6ix9ine A “Speedy Recovery”

Wack 100 penned in the caption: “They did him like this for Snitching , then turned around and Snitched on themselves … Clout is the New Crack. @6ix9ine I wish you a speedy recovery …..”

A video has emerged showing two men attacking the loudmouth rapper as he writhes around on the ground, attempting to shield his face with his arms. While the video does not show the start of the attack one man is shown stomping on the rapper’s ribs. “Take a picture, I wanna be famous now,” the unidentified man says while holding 6ix9ine by the hair to face the camera after landing the blow.

Another man then lands a vicious kick on 6ix9ine as he protests in pain. Check out the video below.

Another clip shows a shoeless 6ix9ine, bloody and beaten in the moments following the attack. “They jumped me n####” he said to the person recording as he attempted to exit the building.

Meanwhile, his attorney Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ he will be contacting the Feds to ensure 6ix9ine, who was at the gym without his security team, is protected.