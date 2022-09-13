Wack 100 Warns Tekashi 6ix9ine Over PnB Rock Disrespect

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 issued a warning to Tekashi 6ix9ine after the controversial rapper mocked the death of PnB Rock on social media.

Tekashi 6ix9ine callously mocked the death of PnB Rock, provoking a response from Wack 100.

6ix9ine joked about PnB Rock dying over a waffle in an Instagram Stories post. Wack 100 checked the controversial rapper in a comment on Instagram.

“Your wrong on this one,” he wrote to 6ix9ine. “He died not acknowledging his surroundings. Wearing Jewelry in a area in which what he had on was more than what the local homes cost. Allowing a females suggestions ti dictate the right decisions. Moving without security.”

Wack 100 continued, “A few of these things I’ve spoken to you about. Let this situation be a eye opener to you. Life is about decisions & the wrong one can kill ya life span. Blessings to the family but let this be a example of what not to do.”

6ix9ine’s PnB Rock trolling elicited outrage on social media. The two rappers had past beef, but 6ix9ine’s crass post crossed the line in the eyes of many online observers.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday (September 12). The shooting occurred shortly after his girlfriend tagged his location in an Instagram post.