Waka Flocka Admits To Losing Millions Of Dollars During The COVID-19 Pandemic

(AllHipHop News)
People around the world were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. A countless number of jobs were lost and many businesses were closed. The entertainment industry essentially shut down for months.
Waka Flocka Flame talked about the financial hardships he faced as coronavirus took over the planet. On an episode of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, the rapper explained to his mother how COVID hurt his bottom line.
“I ain’t do no shows in like three months… I’m broke,” Waka told Deb Antney. “If you don’t make money, technically, you don’t got money… I lost millions… I go back to zero every year, and this year is not looking good.”
The 34-year-old reality television star then further addressed his finances during a confessional interview for the WE tv program. According to Waka, he is now on the path towards fixing his money situation.
“Literally, I lost millions. My broke is different broke. My broke, people say, is their rich,” stated Waka. “But what I am gonna do is figure out new business ventures. I’m just going with the wind. I’m going with the water. I ain’t goin’ against the ocean.”