Waka Flocka Explains Why He Roots For Gucci Mane From Afar

Waka Flocka and his former collaborator Gucci Mane moved on from their past beef, but the two probably won’t reunite anytime soon.

Waka Flocka spoke about the current state of his relationship with Gucci Mane in an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Sharpe asked Waka Flocka what led to the rapper’s falling out with Gucci Mane. The multi-platinum selling artist didn’t want to get into it because he was tired of talking about their past beef.

Waka Flocka said he and Gucci Mane are on good terms now, but fans shouldn’t expect a reunion. The former collaborators grew apart over the years, so Waka Flocka’s content with supporting Gucci Mane from afar.

“We good,” he explained. “He doing something totally different. I wouldn’t move how he move. I couldn’t do that … He happy doing what he doing. And s###, I’m happy doing what I’m doing.”

He continued, “So, if it ever intertwines in a time and place, it’s what it is. But he happy. And to me, that’s all I ever wanted to see – my dawg happy. He happy being where he at, I don’t gotta be there. I’ll cheer for a n#### from a mile away. I don’t care.”

Waka Flocka also discussed his earlier days with Gucci Mane, noting how he was willing to take a bullet for Guwop at one point in his life.

Watch a clip of the Club Shay Shay conversation below and check out the full interview here.