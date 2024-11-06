Waka Flocka Flame Dragged On Twitter For Not Voting—Despite Donald Trump Endorsement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Learn about the controversy surrounding Waka Flocka Flame’s alleged lack of participation in general elections.

Waka Flocka Flame has expressed his view that his voice is bigger than the democratic process after a social media user pointed out he has failed to take advantage of his civic duty.

Flocka made the incredulous claim following an influx of messages from Twitter users sparked by a tweet allegedly uncovering the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper’s voting history. More specifically, the lack thereof, considering the user claimed Flocka has never voted, despite being registered to vote.

In addition to sharing screenshots of their proof that Flocka has yet to participate in a general election, the user requested that the Atlanta rapper either hit the polls or “pipe down” when it comes to voicing his opinion about the election.

Waka Flocka Flame, who has remained staunch and consistent in his outspoken support of former President Donald Trump, responded to the user indirectly by seemingly claiming his words speak louder than his actions.

“Keep worry about me not voteN… Y’all mad because i know we second class citizens…. Idgaf but i pay attention to who [sheep emoji]’n… my voice bigger then my vote.. ain’t no punking me!!! Fake Bully’s,” Waka Flocka Flame wrote.

Waka Flocka Flame has seemingly alluded to either his desire to vote or plans to support Trump should he vote in order to preserve his rights on multiple occasions this year even though he hasn’t voted. In January, he asked Trump to abolish Columbus Day and went on to tell supporters of President Joe Biden to leave one of his concerts. Then in August, he claimed his choice to support Trump wasn’t influenced in any way, shape or form.

“Trump still my president he tweeted. “I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets.” He insisted he wasn’t pushed into backing Trump, adding, “This is my choice.”

Waka Flocka believes he should be free to express his political opinions without fear of attack. “Like I choose not to eat pork,” he added. “But do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character.”

Waka continued, “I just want my rights. My freedom, equality, men/women to pay for bad policing, women to have rights and make choices for self, teachers to be paid more, and the list goes on but hey I’m just a lil o entertainer with a micro voice I know no1 is listening.”