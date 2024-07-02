Waka Flocka Tries To Kick Joe Biden Supporters Out Of His Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka let it be known he is supporting Trump and he wanted anyone who voted for Joe Biden to get out of his concert in Salt Lake City.

Waka Flocka Flame stirred up controversy at his concert on Monday (July 1), ordering fans who support President Joe Biden to leave the venue. During the event, the rapper, who has publicly endorsed Trump, abruptly and unexpectedly interrupted his performance to address the audience.

“All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert,” he demanded during his appearance at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah. The unexpected directive was met with mixed reactions from the crowd—until he launched into his hit “It’s A Party,” which he dedicated to Trump.

Waka Flocka Flame first endorsed Donald Trump in October 2023 via Twitter (X), expressing his support for the former president despite previous criticisms.

Waka Flocka Flame’s ultimatum follows Biden’s widely criticized debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27. A new CNN poll indicated a troubling shift for President Joe Biden, 82, who was widely criticized over his debate performance with his 78-year-old rival.

CNN’s post-debate polling indicates a stark drop in voter confidence.

Pre-debate, 35 percent of voters believed Biden had the mental fitness for the presidency, which has since fallen to 27 percent. Additionally, only 28 percent now think he should run for president, down from 37 percent pre-debate.

Waka Flocka Flame is far from the only rapper who has endorsed President Donald Trump. While he stopped short of endorsing Trump, Snoop Dogg said he has “nothing but love” for the former POTUS.

Artists like Kanye West, Lil Pump, Sexyy Redd, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, OT7 Quanny, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo and Kodak Black have formally endorsed former President Trump (although Sexyy Red later walked it back).

Meanwhile, Amber Rose recently debuted a new video with “Mayor of MAGAville” rapper Forgiato Blow to remake Vanilla Ice’s#### song “Ice Ice Baby” into “Trump Trump Baby.”