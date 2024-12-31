Waka Flocka Sparks Controversy Over Donald Trump’s Black Conservative Ball  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign have joined the lineup for the Black Conservative Federation’s ball honoring Donald Trump.

Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign were among the special celebrity guests at the Black Conservative Federation’s upcoming event in honor of Donald Trump and JD Vance, and social media users had a lot to say.

The Black Conservative Federation, which describes itself as “the premier hub for Black conservatives,” shared the flyer for its upcoming annual Legacy of Freedom Ball. The event takes place during the President-elect’s inauguration weekend on January 19 in Washington, D.C.

Fellow Donald Trump supporter Antonio Brown joins Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign on the lineup. Other “special and celebrity guests” include conservative YouTubers The Cartier Family and Anton Daniels.

Activist Deray Mckesson shared the flyer on X (Twitter), calling the event “embarrassing.”

The lineup attracted considerable attention, sparking replies like, “A Who’s Who of “WHO?!” and “a gathering of white supremacy bootlickers.”

Another added, “Waka Flocka, as a celebrity guest to ANYTHING, is hilariously wild to me.” The Brooklyn rapper’s addition to the lineup also ruffled feathers. “Did not expect Fivio Foreign to be there but here we are,” one comment read.

Others questioned the potential financial incentives for such an event, with one person stating, “Some people will do anything for money.”

Both Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign are staunch Donald Trump supporters and even joined him on the campaign trail.

In November, the Atlanta rapper ranted online after organizers canceled a scheduled event in protest of his support for Donald Trump.

Waka argued that his right to “free speech” had been violated, though he misinterpreted the First Amendment.

Check out some other reactions to the event lineup below.