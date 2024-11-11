Waka Flocka Confuses What “Freedom Of Speech” Really Means

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka is pretty annoyed right now. He might even be mad. The rapper shared – after he was highly publicized – that his scheduled event was canceled after customers of a liquor store in D.C. protested him. ALSO READ: Wacka Flocka Canceled Over Political Views “They pressured a liquor store until they pulled out… […]

Waka Flocka is pretty annoyed right now. He might even be mad.

The rapper shared – after he was highly publicized – that his scheduled event was canceled after customers of a liquor store in D.C. protested him.

ALSO READ: Wacka Flocka Canceled Over Political Views

“They pressured a liquor store until they pulled out… then tried to make it look like I was wrong for having an opinion… is that freedom?” he posted on social media.

We now know, the rapper did not even vote for Trump. But what he says next turns him into an ill-informed goof.

“Free speech only exists if you don’t challenge the system,” Waka Flocka Flame wrote on Twitter (It will never be X). He believes the cancellation was punishment his public support for the future dictator. “People need to wake up… you’re being used for a larger agenda… free speech means free speech… my vote is my choice,” he finished.

My guy…let us begin with something that we should have learned in first or second grade. You can actually say whatever you want, which is what he did. You can rally for Trump and you can do all of that. People have the right to protest his appearance with their so-called freedom of speech as well. He used the words harassed but the owner did not say all that.

The owner of Lax Wine and Spirits said: “I am not a huge political or music person, and I truly had no idea about the views of Waka Flocka Flame, nor do I share his views! My community has spoken, and the event for tomorrow has been canceled.”

So, just because you say something does not mean there are no consequences for what you said. Black people have long dealt with the consequences of their SPEECH. I won’t run down the list, but TRUST ME, “we” have paid a price. So, Waka will just have to be mad.