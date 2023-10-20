Wale Drops “Max Julien” Single After Signing With Def Jam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wale has a new label home. The Washington, DC native reportedly inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings.

According to TMZ, Wale signed with Def Jam several months ago. The iconic record company backed a brand new song by the 39-year-old MC born Olubowale Victor Akintimehin.

Wale’s “Max Julien” single arrived on October 20. The D-Woo-produced track sampled Missy Elliott’s “I’ve Changed (Interlude)” featuring Lil Mo from the 2001 album Miss E… So Addictive.

Wale first broke onto the mainstream music scene under the Interscope Records umbrella. His debut album, Attention Deficit, dropped in November 2009. That album failed to break into the Billboard 200’s Top 20.

After moving over to Warner Bros. Records, 2011’s Ambition became Wale’s first Top 5 entry on the Billboard 200 by landing at No. 2. He then scored back-to-back Number Ones with 2013’s The Gifted and 2015’s The Album About Nothing.

The Every Blue Moon founder also built his personal brand as part of Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group alongside Meek Mill, Stalley and others. MMG put out three Self Made compilations between 2011 and 2013.

Folarin II is Wale’s most recent full-length solo LP. That 2021 project was released through Every Blue Moon, Maybach Music Group and Warner Records. Folarin II peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 chart.