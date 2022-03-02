Wale Teams With NTWRK To Raffle Off A Pair Of Retro Tiffany Nike SB Dunks

Veteran Hip Hop star Wale is back with his new music video for “Tiffany Nikes.” The song lives on the 2021 album Folarin II.

Wale’s “Tiffany Nikes” visuals feature cameos by Diamond Supply Co. founder Nicky Diamonds and skateboarder Paul Rodriguez. Partially set in a sneaker shop, the video highlights streetwear culture.

Additionally, Wale teamed with the shopping platform NTWRK to raffle off a pair of retro Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for only $1. For a chance to win, entrants must join the NTWRK app and comment with their username by March 6.

Retro Tiffany Nike SB Dunks

Wale will announce the winner on NTWRK’s app live stream on March 7. Fans can also purchase a limited-edition Diamond Supply x Tiffany Nike SB Dunk Wale pillow featured in the “Tiffany Nikes” video exclusively on the NTWRK app.

Folarin II also hosts the singles “Angles” featuring Chris Brown and “Poke It Out” featuring J. Cole. The 15-track studio LP peaked at #22 on the Billboard 200 chart, #12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #11 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Wale is currently crisscrossing the country for the “Under A Blue Moon Tour” which concludes in his hometown of Silver Springs, Maryland on March 11. The DMV representative will also appear in Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance which hits movie theaters on April 8.