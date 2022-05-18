Wanda Sykes Says She Is Still Traumatized By “A-Hole” Will Smith

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wanda Sykes did not bite her tongue during a comedy routine in which she trashed Will Smith for his assault on Chris Rock during the Oscars!

Wanda Sykes is still reeling from Will Smith’s behavior at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the ceremony on March 27th, the “King Richard” actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who has the medical condition alopecia – to G.I. Jane.

Wanda Sykes co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer and as part of her comedy set at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, she revealed that it will take her a long time to get over the incident.

“I’m still traumatized. I can’t talk about it. I get emotional,” she said.

Sykes shared how she couldn’t believe how Will Smith remained in the audience for the show’s duration.

“I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an a######. Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, m###########?” the 58-year-old asked, adding: “I hope he gets his s### together. Until then, f### him.”

Smith apologized to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram the next day.

Last month, the 53-year-old resigned from the Academy and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.