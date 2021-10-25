Watch Common Perform “Imagine” & “When We Move” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series

The Chicago-bred emcee runs through songs off his latest body of work.

Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar-winning entertainer Common treated his fans with the studio LPs A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 & 2 over the last year. The two-part album series consists of twenty original tracks.

The tracklist for A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2. includes “Imagine” featuring PJ as well as “When We Move” featuring Black Thought and Seun Kuti. Common performed the songs for Vevo’s Ctrl.

Both live sessions were filmed in the music video network’s Brooklyn studios. Bram VanderMark directed the two Vevo presentations with Micah Bickham serving as executive producer.

Common’s A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 dropped on September 10, 2021, following A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 arriving in 2020. The sequel hosts collaborations with Black Thought, Seun Kuti, PJ, Jessica Care Moore, Brittany Howard, and more.

A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 & 2 joined the Common album discography that also includes 1994’s Resurrection, 2000’s Like Water for Chocolate, 2005’s Be, 2007’s Finding Forever, 2011’s The Dreamer/The Believer, 2014’s Nobody’s Smiling, 2019’s Let Love, and additional full-length projects.

Previously, Ctrl highlighted other Hip Hop acts such as Freddie Gibbs, Royce Da 5’9″, and Pooh Shiesty. Vevo also presents the LIFT artist program which featured performances by Doja Cat.