Watch Exclusive Clip Of Lil Yachty & Tyrese In New Movie ‘The System’

Lil Yachty and Tyrese Gibson star in the upcoming action film The System, which hits theaters on October 28.

Ahead of the movie’s release, AllHipHop brings our readers an exclusive clip from The System. The scene features Joker (played by Lil Yachty) issuing a warning to Terry Savage (played by Tyrese Gibson) in prison.

The System also stars Terrence Howard and Jeremy Piven. Dallas Jackson wrote and directed the film, which tells the story of a retired Marine who goes on an undercover mission in prison.

“When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson), newly returned from war, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes,” the film’s official description reads. “When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden’s corrupt system.”

Lil Yachty and Tyrese Gibson’s The System drops digitally soon after its theatrical release. The movie will be available on-demand on November 4.

Check out the exclusive clip of Lil Yachty and Tyrese Gibson in The System below.