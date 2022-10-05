Watch Future’s Vevo Live Performance Of “Back To The Basics”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vevo has released Future’s “Official Live Performance” of “Back To The Basics” from the rapper’s chart-topping I Never Liked You album.

Previously, Future worked with Vevo for the “Official Live Performance” of “Call The Coroner” and “Promise U That” in 2019. The Atlanta-based rapper also took part in the 2022 Vevo Footnotes for “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems.

Vevo’s “Official Live Performance” series has also included videos by Doja Cat, Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato.

“We’ve been looking forward to collaborating with Future again since we last worked together back in 2019,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing. “He’s an icon in every sense of the word, from his fashion to his visuals to his lyrics, and we were so thrilled to have the opportunity to harness that energy into these incredible performances.”

JP Evangelista continues, “It’s important for an artist to be fully present and involved with our Official Live Performances, and Future was incredibly intentional, prepared with a clear creative vision that he came ready to translate onto the screen for his fans. We’re so excited to finally be able to share these with everyone!”

I Never Liked You dropped on April 29. Future’s ninth studio LP debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 222,000 first-week units. The standard version of the project features Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.