Watch Givēon Perform “For Tonight” For Vevo LIFT

Vevo announced Givēon as one of the company’s LIFT Artists. In addition to taking part in Vevo Footnotes, the selection includes the R&B singer/songwriter providing a special performance of his song “For Tonight.”

“After the success of his Artists To Watch performance videos back in 2020, we were excited to have the opportunity to work with Givēon again,” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming, and Marketing for Vevo.

JP Evangelista adds, “Givēon is an incredibly talented and collaborative artist who was key in shaping this ambitious creative. We are thrilled to have him join our stellar lineup of LIFT alumni and to release this content.”

Vevo’s LIFT, which launched in 2011, connects artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Alumni of the program include the likes of Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, Khalid, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Givēon broke onto the mainstream music scene thanks to his contribution to Drake’s 2020 track “Chicago Freestyle.” The California native went on to release the Grammy-nominated Take Time EP in 2020.

That same year, Givēon dropped the When It’s All Said and Done EP. The Gold-certified When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time compilation came out in 2021. Givēon also featured on Justin Bieber’s 3x-Platinum, Hot 100 chart-topper “Peaches” along with Daniel Caesar.