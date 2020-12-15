Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full Apple Music Awards 2020 Performance

(AllHipHop News)
There have been a lot of ups and downs for Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. While she had to deal with a violent incident this summer, Meg also scored her first two #1 songs on the Hot 100 chart with “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and as a featured artist on Cardi B’s “WAP.”
Meg dropped the Fever mixtape in May and her debut studio album Good News in November. She graced the cover of magazines such as Time and GQ. Plus, the Houston-bred emcee picked up four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year for “Savage Remix.”
We gone keep running s### up hotties 🐎🔥 love y’all pic.twitter.com/WycjBCFTCZ
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 15, 2020
Megan already added several trophies to her mantelpiece. For example, Apple Music named Megan Thee Stallion as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The streaming service also tapped Meg to perform “Girls in the Hood,” “Savage,” “Body,” and more of her hits.
“I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year,” said Megan. “This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love y’all as much as y’all love me.”