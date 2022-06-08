Watch Netflix’s “Inside Look” Teaser For “Day Shift” Starring Jamie Foxx & Snoop Dogg

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“This is gonna be like something you’ve never seen before.”

On August 12, Netflix will begin streaming a new vampire movie titled Day Shift. Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained) takes on the lead role in the forthcoming action flick.

Tuesday saw the arrival of a “Geeked Week Inside Look” teaser highlighting Day Shift. The nearly two-minute clip shows behind-the-scene moments from the motion picture.

“You are not prepared for Day Shift,” says Jamie Foxx in the video. “This is gonna be like something you’ve never seen before. This movie has what I call ‘eating popcorn moments.'”

There was so much to get Geeked about on Film Day of #GeekedWeek! From The Gray Man to Spiderhead to The School for Good and Evil and MORE – take a peek at what went down: https://t.co/HrXI3Fjii8 pic.twitter.com/spbkyM4ubL — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2022

J.J. Perry directed Day Shift. Previously, Perry worked as a stunt coordinator for films such as The Fate of the Furious and Gemini Man. He also performed stunts on Django Unchained, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and John Wick.

“We’re making something that you’ve never seen before. It’s fun, and the stunts that you see are amazing and it’s practical,” adds Jamie Foxx. “The way J.J. uses all of his stuntwomen and men is brilliant. So I cannot wait for people to get a dose of this and find out how to kill vampires, right here on Day Shift.”

In addition to Foxx, the cast of Day Shift includes Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy, Soul Plane). Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Oliver Masucci appear in the movie as well.