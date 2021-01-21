Watch Playboi Carti Perform “Slay3r” On ‘The Tonight Show’

(AllHipHop News)
Earlier this month, Playboi Carti scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart when Whole Lotta Red opened with 100,000 first-week units. The Atlanta-bred rhymer is still out promoting his sophomore studio LP.
kING VAMP L0v3 U !
mERRY VAmPMAS . w3 Did it .
💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋https://t.co/SNwSrlAx1S
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 25, 2020
For example, Carti showed up on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a band to perform the Whole Lotta Red track “Slay3r”. As the late-night program’s musical guest, the artist born Jordan Terrell Carter channeled wrestling ladder matches for the set.
Whole Lotta Red features contributions from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future. In addition, Playboi Carti recruited Wheezy, F1lthy, KP, Maaly Raw, Jonah Abraham, Outtatown, Pi’erre Bourne, Art Dealer, and others to help craft the project’s production.
Following its #1 debut on the Billboard 200, Whole Lotta Red currently sits at #18 on the weekly American tally. Carti’s latest body of work fell four positions in its second week of release before dropping another thirteen spots in week three.