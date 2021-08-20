Watch The Trailer For 50 Cent’s “BMF” Series

The trailer for the highly anticipated drama, BMF has arrived, giving us a glimpse into the series produced by 50 Cent.

The trailer for 50 Cent’s highly anticipated drama, BMF has arrived!

Released last night, it gives us a glimpse into the series and themes of family, drugs, guns, and music feature heavily. 1980s Detroit is brought to life backed by the sounds of Run-D.M.C’s “King of Rock”

Watch the official BMF trailer

Though he does not make an appearance in the trailer, Eminem will appear in episode seven of the upcoming Starz production. Em, born Marshal Mathers, stars as infamous rapper Richard Wershe Jr. aka White Boy Rick and will feature in some scenes as Rick at age 16.

BMF Executive producer 50 Cent revealed that they had to get creative to turn back time and make Em look like a teenager. In the episode that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson directed himself, the production team used the same technology that Martin Scorsese used in “The Irishman”.

50 said he “wasn’t sure I could make it happen” but that it worked out in the end. Speaking at the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel on August 19, he disclosed that it was only the second time he had acted as director.

Snoop Dogg is also in the first season making an appearance as the family’s spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift.

Comparing his new series to “Power”, Starz’s highest-rated series ever, 50 Cent said “Power is fictional. This is a true story, a completely different project. BMF is an organically bigger version of Power. I have constantly said it will outperform Power.”

“BMF,” tells the story of the Black Mafia Family in southwest Detroit in the late 1980s. The series follows the life of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The show looks into the life of the influential crime family and their move into the world of Hip-Hop.

Watch the official trailer for “BMF” which premieres on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on Starz.