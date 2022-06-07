Watch The Trailer For BET+’s ‘Martin: The Reunion’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The cast meets up to celebrate the impact of the classic TV show.

BET+ will present the 30th-anniversary reunion special for Martin, hosted by comedian Affion Crockett. The 1990s-era sitcom starred Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and the late Thomas Mikal Ford.

The show’s surviving cast members came back together. Martin: The Reunion will feature interviews with the actors and original directors as well as special musical performances and behind-the-scenes commentary.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special,” stated Lawrence.

The reunion taping took place on February 20. The program premieres exclusively on BET+ beginning June 16. Martin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Stan Lathan served as executive producers.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion,” said Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET.

Mills added, “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”