Watch The Trailer For The Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Naomi Ackie plays the iconic vocalist in the motion picture.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is set to release a biographical musical drama about R&B icon Whitney Houston. I Wanna Dance with Somebody arrives in theaters on December 21, 2022.

An official trailer for the upcoming film landed on YouTube this week. The 2-minute teaser features Naomi Ackie starring as the late Whitney Houston. Ackie previously appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Master of None.

The I Wanna Dance with Somebody cast also includes Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, and Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford. Filmmaker Kasi Lemmons directed the biopic.

Whitney Houston became an international superstar in the 1980s. Her career as an award-winning singer continued into the 21st century. Houston is one of the best-selling music acts of all time.

The woman sometimes simply referred to as “The Voice” scored eleven #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The New Jersey-bred vocalist totaled 60 million RIAA units. Three of her albums are certified Diamond (10 million units).

“I Will Always Love You” reached 10x-Platinum status in January of this year. Additionally, Whitney Houston won six Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year for 1992’s The Bodyguard – Original Soundtrack Album.

As an actress, Houston starred in motion pictures such as The Bodyguard, Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher’s Wife, Cinderella, and Sparkle. In 2015, Yaya DaCosta played the entertainment legend in the Angela Bassett-directed Lifetime television movie Whitney.

New Edition’s Bobby Brown famously married Whitney Houston in 1992. The celebrity couple had one child together, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown. Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.