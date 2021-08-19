Watch Wu-Tang Clan Perform with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Wu-Tang Clan made an epic return to the stage at the weekend performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado.

The legendary group put on a stunning show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Despite not performing in concert for over a year, the group rocked the crowd with a setlist of over 30 songs. Fans in attendance were fortunate enough to see some of the group’s biggest hits backed by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

The group performed classic hits like ‘Protect Ya Neck’ and C.R.E.A.M accompanied by the orchestra. Fans also got to hear their rendition of the Beatles classic ‘Come Together’, something the collective has not done since 2019!

The set also included some of the individual members’ solo hits, treating the audience to a rendition of the late-great Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’. ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard was there representing his father and performed with the group for this one.

The show was opened by Outkasts’ Big Boi, who delivered some of the group’s most loved songs including ‘B.O.B.’ and ‘Ms. Jackson’.

Last week Method Man made his TICAL cannabis brand exclusively available at Simply Pure and WolfPac Cannabis dispensaries in Denver. The dispensaries are both owned by people of color, in line with the brand’s socially conscious message.

Fans of the iconic groups have been eagerly awaiting the second series of their biography. The trailer for season two dropped last week. The second series begins on Hulu on September 8. In contrast to season one, which centered on the group’s formation, this second installment focuses on the creation of their classic debut album, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).’