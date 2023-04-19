WE TV Greenlights ‘Toya & Reginae’ Reality Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The showbiz veterans get a new show.

Toya Johnson-Rushing will continue her career as a reality television personality. The WE tv network picked up a new series starring Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and their daughter Reginae Carter.

Variety reports Toya & Reginae is a spinoff of the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise. Both Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter appeared in the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta edition.

“I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last,” stated Johnson-Rushing. Toya & Reginae will begin airing this fall on WE tv and the ALLBLK streaming platform.

Previously, Toya Johnson-Rushing served as a main cast member for BET’s Tiny and Toya reality show. Tiny and Toya ran for two seasons between 2009-2010. Plus, BET presented Toya: A Family Affair for one season in 2011.

Toya Johnson-Rushing’s reality show résumé also includes a stint on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The New Orleans native and Reginae Carter showed up on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle as well.

In addition to creating reality television content, Reginae Carter has several acting performances under her belt. The 24-year-old entertainer played characters in television movies such as Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta and Dear Santa, I Need a Date.

A 15-year-old Toya Johnson gave birth to Reginae Carter on November 29, 1998. Reginae’s father, Hip Hop legend Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, was 16 years old at the time. Toya and Wayne married in 2004 before filing for divorce two years later.