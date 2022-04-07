Weedmaps To Premiere ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ Docuseries

The online cannabis marketplace Weedmaps partnered with Wheelhouse to produce an original cannabis-centric documentary series titled Tumbleweeds. Emcee/activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render will serve as the host.

The first two episodes of the four-part Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike will air on VICE TV beginning April 20. As host, the Run The Jewels member will bring viewers along with him as he crosses the country. Killer Mike travels to Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, and Chicago.

Tumbleweeds will include appearances by comedians such as Jocelyn Chia, Napoleon Emil, and Ngaio Bealum. Hip Hop pioneer/marijuana enthusiast Fab 5 Freddy will also join Killer Mike during his excursions. Trips will include visits to cannabis dispensaries and other establishments.

Killer Mike says, “Tumbleweeds has been a fun show to be a part of. Getting a chance to smoke a plant my mom and I love, hang out and laugh with hilarious comedians, all while frequenting local businesses and art installations – you’ll never hear me complain about my job!”

One of the stated goals for Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike is to challenge current perceptions about cannabis. Each episode will explore the characteristics that define each cities’ identity and how cannabis intersects with the city’s culture.

“As the original online marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, we have always been committed to elevating voices that power the cannabis community, drive social equity, and further legalization,” said Juanjo Feijoo, CMO/COO of Weedmaps.

Juanjo Feijoo continues, “The intersection of comedy, local culture, and cannabis is a natural fit as all are driven by shared values of creativity, discovery, and connection.” Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike is produced by Wheelhouse DNA and Wheelhouse Labs.

Throughout his career in Hip Hop, Killer Mike released several solo albums as well as Run The Jewels collaborative projects with El-P. The Atlanta-raised rhymer also led Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike docuseries for one season.