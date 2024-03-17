Wendy Williams Bags $400K From Lifetime’s Controversial Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ financial gain from the “Where’s Wendy Williams” docuseries has ignited debate on the ethics of documentaries amid health concerns.

Wendy Williams is back in the news after court documents revealed her significant financial windfall from the controversial Lifetime documentary series “Where’s Wendy Williams?”

The four-part docuseries offers an intimate look into Williams’ life, career struggles, and health issues amidst her guardianship battle.

According to recent court filings, Williams has earned an astonishing $400,000 from the series, sparking a debate on the ethics of the documentaries amid concerns regarding her well-being.

Williams, aged 59, has been a dominant force in entertainment, transitioning from a radio gossip jock to becoming a daytime talk sensation with “The Wendy Williams Show.”

However, her career has been marred by health challenges, leading to her abrupt departure from the limelight.

In 2022, her team disclosed that Williams had been dealing with cognitive issues and was later diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The docuseries delves into Williams’ life and her battle with her legal guardian, which has been a contentious issue.

Her guardian, appointed amid concerns for her health, has been accused by Williams and her family of financial misappropriation, a claim detailed in the documentary.

Including such sensitive information has raised ethical questions, with critics labeling the documentary exploitative.

Despite these controversies, Mark Ford, the documentary’s executive producer, asserted that the project was undertaken with full compliance and consent from Wendy Williams, her management, and her attorneys.

According to Ford, every step was taken to ensure the documentary was produced respectfully and with the necessary permissions.