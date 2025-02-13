Wendy Williams Pleads For Freedom, Asks Judge To End Guardianship  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams is fighting to end her guardianship and disputing her diagnosis, insisting she no longer needs a court-appointed guardian.

Wendy Williams is asking a judge to end the guardianship she claimed is making her life like a “prison” after being confined in a facility away from her family and friends for the past two years.

The former daytime television maven signed an affidavit on Thursday (February 12), formally requesting a judge to end her guardianship, TMZ reports. In the filing, Williams claims to have “regained capacity” and can now function independently without the need for a guardian.

Williams insists she does not have frontotemporal dementia despite her previous diagnosis and claims made by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrisey.

Williams is reportedly scheduled for a medical re-evaluation on February 18. The attorney Wendy Williams hired to end her guardianship reportedly hand-picked the doctor.

The attorney plans to file an Emergency Order to Show Cause the following day, urging the judge to address the matter immediately. Williams intends to push for a jury trial if the request to end the guardianship is rejected.

Wendy Williams Accuses Son Of Financial Misuse Amid Guardianship Battle

The filing follows a new Tubi documentary TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy. In the doc, Wendy Williams accuses her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., of “inappropriately using” her money without her knowledge.

She claimed Kevin Jr. “overstepped his boundaries” and was involved in unauthorized financial decisions. Williams alleged that her son’s actions contributed to Wells Fargo freezing her accounts in 20224.

She stated that Kevin Jr. took her phone while she was staying with him in Miami, preventing Wells Fargo from contacting her about suspicious account activity.

“My son is a really good person,” Williams explained. “But at this point, he is a horrible person to me.”

Williams said she’s looking forward to seeing her son in Miami this weekend for her father’s 94th birthday.

Reports indicate Kevin Jr. spent $100,000 from Williams’ American Express card before her accounts were frozen. Kevin Jr. has maintained he did nothing wrong.

However, according to court documents obtained by the outlet, Williams’ guardianship judge disagrees.

“While [Kevin Jr.] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior,” the judge said in September 2024, “the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn’t willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation.”