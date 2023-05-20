Wendy Williams Cancels Big Money Event Over Health Concerns

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sources say she is unable to string sentences together.

It seems like media maven Wendy Williams is still struggling with her health.

Her health has become such an issue that she has recently backed out of an appearance that would have paid her $25,000 at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo.

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

He said, “She’s back! Get your Free Tickets to see the legendary Wendy Williams on stage May 20th at Cobb Galleria Centre. Wendy has a lot to say and she’s saying it exclusively to us. Get your tickets while you can online at AtlantaWomensExpo.com/Comp #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #entrepreneurship #womeninbusiness #queen #legend @thewendyexperiencepodcast

#beauty #fashion #selfcare #womeninbusiness”

Now, the event’s organizers are in full drive to do damage control.

“There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation,” according to the US Sun.

Sources say there were “questions about if Wendy was well enough” to be a special guest speaker at the expo, however, there was some pushing to have her attend despite concern.

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next,” the insider added. “There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

To the fans, the Expo sent a notice to explain her absence from the event.

“We regretfully have to inform you that Wendy Williams would not be appearing at The Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta on May 20th, 2023. It was with great consideration that we felt it was best for Wendy to join the Ultimate Women’s Expo at a later date.

“We look forward to releasing those details when they are confirmed. We are grateful to the Grammy award-winning R&B artist, Monica, for being a great addition as the Keynote speaker in Wendy’s absence. Can’t wait to see you soon!”

AllHipHop.com has reported extensively on Ms. Williams’ health concerns and continues to pray for her health.