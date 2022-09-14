Wendy Williams Checks Into Rehab In Preparation For “Major Comeback”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ publicist asked for “prayers and well wishes” after announcing the talk show host entered rehab.

Wendy Williams’ publicist announced the talk show host went to rehab on Wednesday (September 14).

A Page Six report claimed Wendy Williams entered rehab for substance abuse issues. Her publicist didn’t disclose why she was receiving treatment.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” the publicist said in a press release. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy Williams publicly discussed her battles with substance abuse in the past. She was living in a sober house in 2019.

Earlier this year, production company Debmar-Mercury decided to end The Wendy Williams Show. Producers relied on fill-in hosts after the show’s eponymous star stepped away due to health issues in 2021.

Debmar-Mercury replaced her with Sherri Shepherd, who was one of the fill-in hosts. The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired in June. Sherri Shepherd’s new show Sherri debuted on Monday (September 12).

Wendy Willaims plans to return to the spotlight with her Wendy Experience Podcast. A release date for the podcast hasn’t been revealed.