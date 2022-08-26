Wendy Williams Was Left To Die By “Ex-Manager” And Financial Advisor, Says Former Attorney

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams was “left to die” and only made it thanks to her loving son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who took GREAT care of his mom.

An attorney representing Wendy Williams has come forward to defend the media personality’s son, who is accused of running up a massive bill on her credit card.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Kevin Hunter Jr. spent over $100,000 on Wendy’s personal American Express card before the account was shut down.

The suspicious activity played into Wells Fargo’s decision to freeze Wendy Williams’ accounts as she battled health issues.

According to Wells Fargo, the accounts were suspended due to “financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence.”

Kevin Hunter denied the allegations and said the allegations were a “false narrative perpetrated to justify freezing her accounts.”

Now, Wendy’s ex-lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, is backing the 22-year-old’s narrative and blames the misinformation on the legendary radio host’s ex-financial advisor.

Thomas claimed Wells Fargo advisor Lori Schiller and Wendy’s old manager Bernie Young were the only people that had access to her accounts, and we’re responsible for denying her access to millions of dollars of her own money.

“No bank should have the authority to do that. No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo advisor and [Young] were the only people with access. They left Wendy to die,” Thomas told the New York Post.

According to Thomas, the 58-year-old was forced to live on her Amex card to survive, and Kevin Hunter Jr was a good son by helping her mentally and physically with the assistance of doctors.

According to Thomas, Kevin Hunter Jr went above and beyond for his mother. He cooked, cleaned, and made sure she made all of her appointments and more.

“He absolutely loves his mother without question, and no one should place any blame or allegations of wrongdoing at his feet,” Thomas continued.

Unfortunately, Wendy Williams is still living under guardianship imposed by a New York court.

Wendy Williams is currently locked in a lawsuit with Wells Fargo since she is locked out of access to several million dollars in her bank account.

Wendy believes she is offering eminent and irreparable financial damage since she cannot access her own money.