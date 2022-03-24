Wendy Williams Demands Her Money From Bank: “This Is Not Fair”

Wendy Williams slammed her former financial adviser and ex-manager while demanding Wells Fargo give her access to her money.

Wendy Williams vented about her struggles to regain control of her money on social media.

The former talk show host called out her former financial adviser and ex-manager in an Instagram video on Wednesday (March 23). Wendy Williams felt a need to tell her side of the story after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts.

“I’m tired of everyone speaking as if they’re me in this scenario,” she wrote. “It’s time I let all of my loving supporters know what’s really been going on with Wendy.”

Wendy Williams blasted her former financial adviser Lori Schiller for allegedly refusing to answer questions about her money. She blamed Schiller for arguing the broadcaster’s of “unsound mind,” which led to Wells Fargo freezing the accounts.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Wendy Williams explained. “I want my money. This is not fair.”

She continued, “And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money. This is not right.”

Wendy Williams then turned her attention to her former manager Bernie Young.

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” she claimed. “That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good.”

Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams’ accounts over concerns about her state of mind. The bank contends she needs guardianship, which resulted in her taking Wells Fargo to court.

Watch Wendy Williams’ video below.