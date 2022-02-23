Wendy Williams Denies Authorizing Her Rep To Speak On Talk Show Ending

Wendy Williams says she did not authorize Howard Bergman to “make any statements” for her, he questions whether she actually said that.

Wendy Williams has spoken out to deny she authorized anyone to speak on her behalf regarding the ending of her talk show.

The Wendy Williams Show distributor Debmar-Mercury confirmed on Tuesday (Feb. 22) that the show will come to an end after 14 seasons. Sherri Shepherd, one of the show’s guest hosts during Wendy’s absence, will debut her new show, “Sherri” in the fall.

However, Wendy Williams denies giving her rep, Howard Bergman, permission to speak on her behalf.

Wendy Williams Speaks

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely,” she began via her new Instagram page. “I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

Bergman has now issued a statement of his own, questioning whether Wendy Williams actually wrote the Instagram message.

“I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post,” Bergman told PEOPLE. “So when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward.”

Wendy was objecting to Bergman’s prior statement to PEOPLE, given earlier on Tuesday.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in Tuesday’s statement. He also said Wendy understands “you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’”

Bergman also confirmed Debmar-Mercury “assured” Wendy Williams that “she would be back on TV,” if she returns to good health.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri Shepherd paid tribute to the original host as she announced her new venture.