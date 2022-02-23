Wendy Williams Denies Positive Spin On Sherri Shepherd Replacing Her

Wendy Williams said she didn’t authorize a publicist to speak on her behalf about her talk show coming to an end.

Howard Bragman, a rep for Wendy Williams, provided a diplomatic statement to multiple outlets running stories about her talk show ending. But his client publicly refuted his words, suggesting she’s not so gracious about Debmar-Mercury replacing her with Sherri Shepherd.

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury,” Wendy Williams wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

Wendy Williams set the record straight after articles described her as being “grateful” to Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes her talk show.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues,” Bragman said in his press statement. “She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time.”

He continued, “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.’ She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Wendy Williams last taped her show in July 2021. Health issues have prevented her from hosting the show since it returned this past fall.

Debmar-Mercury decided to end the show over Wendy Williams’ health-related absence. Sherri Shepherd, who filled in as a guest host, was selected to front a new show in the same timeslot.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” the company’s co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”