Wendy Williams “Strenuously Denies” Claims About Her Mental Health

Wendy Williams said she is undergoing treatment for “Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns” and slammed a former friend for spreading rumors.

Wendy Williams has spoken out about concerns for her mental health amid her legal battle with Wells Fargo and absence from her show.

The Jasmine Brand shared a statement from LaShawn Thomas, Esq., attorney for Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams “wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” the statement began. “During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

The attorney revealed that Wendy Williams is saddened by Wells Fargo’s decision to “believe the allegations of a former employee” who has a grudge. She claims the employee is “upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access” to Wendy’s finances.

Moreover, Wendy’s rep states that Wells Fargo left her with no alternative after they refused to “honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.” Wendy Williams blamed the former employee for spreading rumors and “believes that all of the false narratives,” come from the person she once considered “a friend.”

The attorney continued, “Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification.” Furthermore, Thomas states Wells Fargo only raised suspicions when “Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank” with them.

Wendy Williams “Is On The Mend”

The attorney says Wendy wants to reassure her fans that she is of sound mind. She also expressed her disappointment at the rumors circulating about her. She thanked fans for “the love and the outpouring of support” and is looking forward to returning to her show.

The statement concluded with a request to send Wendy Williams “positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media,” so she can read them daily.