Wendy Williams‘ legal guardian is responding to her recent claims that she isn’t suffering from dementia by seeking an updated medical evaluation.

The former TV maven was placed under court-ordered guardianship initiated by her bank, Wells Fargo, in 2022.

Williams’ court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, wants her to undergo a new medical evaluation following Wendy’s recent public statements.

Williams was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2023. She had previously opened up about battling Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

In a lawsuit last November, Morrissey claimed Williams suffers from “dementia” and “has become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.”

However, the 60-year-old former talk show host challenged this during multiple recent interviews.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club via telephone, Wendy Williams insisted she does not want to pursue a lawsuit against A&E over the four-part Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?

Williams explained that she stands to win $ 20 million in the lawsuit but said she did not agree with the suit filed by Morrissey.

While Williams said she hated the four-part docuseries, it would not stop her from working with the network again.

“I don’t want that kind of money, you know, I’ve worked with Lifetime several times,” she explained. “Enough that I would love to do something with Lifetime again. They are good people to me and I am good people to them.”

She also opened up about the documentary which she watched with Morrissey.

“I only watched [the docuseries] once and I will never watch again in life,” William declared. “It was disgusting and by the way I watched it with my guardianship person. Yes, we watched that together. That was the first time this guardianship person was like “Oh my gosh” and she was writing stuff down. I was looking like “Oh my god” do you know what I’m saying? What happened with this?”

Following the interview, Morrissey recommends comprehensive neurological and psychological testing.

She told the court overseeing Williams case that it “would be prudent for [Wendy Williams] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field,” according to TMZ.

Morrissey also wants to pause the A&E lawsuit pending a new medical evaluation. Nonetheless, she suggests new testing is unlikely to change the current determination.