Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Demands She Keep Paying Him Alimony For Bills And Hip Surgery

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, has come out and said he is now broke because Williams is no longer paying him alimony.

In court documents, Hunter claimed he has fallen on hard times because Williams is no longer paying him alimony. He can no longer pay his mortgage and his home is now in foreclosure, The U.S. Sun.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Williams is not in control of her money any longer and has been placed in financial guardianship, who oversees the spending.

Williams asked the court to make the guardian “make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement” because he depends on those payments to survive and provide for his family.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association, and I’m behind on that bill,” Hunter writes.

He continued. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.

“My car insurance hasn’t been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended,” Hunter declared. “My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

Hunter is telling the courts that he also has to have hip surgery but can’t because he doesn’t have insurance.

“The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

While Hunter is doing poorly after leaving his wife with his new child and baby mother, Williams seems to be doing fine.