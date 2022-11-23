Wendy Williams Makes First Appearance After Rehab

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams made her first public appearance at New York’s OG terrestrial radio WBLS’s Circle of Sisters Series.

After going into rehab and rebuilding her life upon release, Wendy Williams is back on the road to her happiness.

On Monday, November 21st, Miss “How You Doing?” made her first public appearance at New York’s OG terrestrial radio WBLS’s Circle of Sisters Series.

The topic on hand? Love.

When asked about love in the future, Williams said, “I never deny it, and the first thing I think when I see men is, ‘Are they wearing the finger?’ ‘Cause if they’re wearing the finger, then that’s an immediate hello. But I can’t wait to fall in love, and I don’t want to get married.”

She also said she wouldn’t mind if her new man had a family, hoping the kids were preteen or teen.

“Then we’ll be able to do things together,” she continued. “Like if we want to all of a sudden want to fly from New York City, if we want to fly to France to be there for two days to have food or whatever, I want to be able, you know, I could be qualified with a man that, ‘Come on, baby. Let’s do it. Do we fly private or do we fly public?'”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Wendy Williams will not be returning to her new show but looking forward to charting a new course for herself in 2023.