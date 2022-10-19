Wendy Williams Is “Better Than Ever” After Leaving Rehab 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams thanked her fans for their support during her time in rehab and revealed she is excited to work on her upcoming projects.

Wendy Williams is getting her health back on track and planning a return after taking some time out to focus on her well-being.

The former talk show host checked into rehab last month (Sept. 14). While there was some speculation that Wendy entered rehab for substance abuse issues, her publicist didn’t disclose why she was receiving treatment.

However, publicist Shawn Zanotti told ET that Wendy Williams is now “home and healing” and on the road to recovery. He also revealed Wendy already has plans for some upcoming projects.

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said.

Wendy Williams also shared a note for the supporters who have helped her through the difficult times. “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,” she penned. “I am back and better than ever.”

Last month, before Wendy Wiliams entered rehab, Zanotti revealed a podcast is in the works.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” he shared. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Sources say Wendy Williams was lining up an impressive guest list for the podcast with names including Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe. She was also said to be in talks with the Kardashians and the Trumps.