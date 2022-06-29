Wendy Williams Talks New Podcast, Manager Says May Have Kardashians And Trumps as Guests

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams is back and she claims she will be better than ever with her latest project – a brand new podcast! Read more!

Media maven Wendy Williams is working on a new project, preparing for her next move.

In a curbside interview with TMZ, Wendy shared she is working on a podcast that will make more money for her than the television show deal she had in the past.

Wendy’s manager, Will Selby, confirmed her statement, adding his client has no desire to return to the small screen.

Selby said he would serve as the executive producer of the new podcast.

So far, sources say, Wendy Williams has already lined up some serious guests for her show, including Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and other notables.

Wendy Williams is talking to members of both the Kardashians and Trumps, two of the most influential families in the world.

The latest news is different from the previously reported info that stated Wendy would be returning to her old show. AllHipHop.com reported in May that the talk show host said she would be back on television in September.

“The Wendy Williams Show” officially ended on Friday, June 17th, after running for 13 seasons.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson told Variety. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Wendy’s new podcast promises to be fresh and exciting, but almost every time we get a show from Wendy, ain’t that what we get?